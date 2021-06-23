Cancel
Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only Packers star with contract issues

By Rucker Haringey
Cover picture for the articleThe Packers have a lot of contract issues to deal with this offseason. Aaron Rodgers may be their first priority but Davante Adams can’t be far behind. Packers fans are well acquainted with the soap opera the team is undergoing with Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The Hall-of-Fame quarterback isn’t the only Green Bay superstar with contract issues this summer though. Davante Adams isn’t overjoyed with his current pact either.

