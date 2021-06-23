Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only Packers star with contract issues

GREEN BAY – In the next week, the Green Bay Packers could find out just how serious Aaron Rodgers is about never taking a snap for them again. The most likely outcome in the standoff between team and quarterback might be a long, drawn-out process, but there's a way Rodgers can send a definitive message about his future to the Packers in the near term. NFL players have until July 2 to opt out of the 2021 season because of COVID-19, an option they also had in 2020. The opt out is available only for players whose contracts went into effect before Oct. 1, 2020.