Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Mini Gift of Life Blood Drive renamed to honor Peter Giancola

mountaintimes.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily encourages blood donations to combat severe shortage. In hopes of drawing friends, colleagues and fans, one of Rutland’s iconic blood drives has been renamed for local musician and businessman Peter Giancola. The move comes at a time when the American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as hospital demand — due to rising trauma cases and electives — outpaces donations. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate.

mountaintimes.info
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
City
Rutland, VT
Rutland, VT
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Drives#Blood Donors#Blood Donations#Shelf Life#Charity#The American Red Cross#The U S Army Reserve#Redcrossblood Org#800 Red Cross#Come Alive Outside#Suburban Propane#Satin Steel#Vermonters#Gmp#Golm#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...