Mini Gift of Life Blood Drive renamed to honor Peter Giancola
Family encourages blood donations to combat severe shortage. In hopes of drawing friends, colleagues and fans, one of Rutland’s iconic blood drives has been renamed for local musician and businessman Peter Giancola. The move comes at a time when the American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as hospital demand — due to rising trauma cases and electives — outpaces donations. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate.mountaintimes.info