A Vestaburg man accused of calling in a bomb threat to the Greene County Courthouse two years ago was acquitted of all charges following a jury trial last week. Gene Michael Luff, 35, had been charged by Waynesburg police with bomb threats reported without knowledge of a bomb and terroristic threats that cause the evacuation of a building following the June 20, 2019, incident. Nearly two years later, he was acquitted following a two-day trial June 14 and 15 that had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.