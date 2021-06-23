Cancel
Ford Will Be Responsible For Delivering US Mail

By Martin Bigg
Jeep might have been declared America's most patriotic brand, just days after it quietly launched a new RHD version of the Wrangler for US Postal Service workers in remote and rural areas, but the American brand hasn't won over the postal service in its entirety. Instead, that honor appears to be going to Ford, who, according to the Detroit Free Press, will be supplying the engines, transmissions, and other parts for the all-new US Postal Service van, which will be available as both combustion and battery-powered variants.

ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
#Us Mail#Mail Delivery#Us Postal Service#Ford Motor Co#Rhd#Wrangler#Us Postal Service#American#The Detroit Free Press#Grumman Llv Van#Oshkosh Defense#Ford Component Sales#Ford North America#The Oshkosh Ngdv#Ford Transit
