Ford Will Be Responsible For Delivering US Mail

Jeep might have been declared America's most patriotic brand, just days after it quietly launched a new RHD version of the Wrangler for US Postal Service workers in remote and rural areas, but the American brand hasn't won over the postal service in its entirety. Instead, that honor appears to be going to Ford, who, according to the Detroit Free Press, will be supplying the engines, transmissions, and other parts for the all-new US Postal Service van, which will be available as both combustion and battery-powered variants.