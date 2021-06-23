FADEL Announces Launch of the Statement Portal - Delivering Royalty Statements for Authors Online

DENVER, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual and interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Filings") and the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Interim Filings"), respectively. At this time, the Company cannot confirm the anticipated filing date, but the Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings as soon as possible. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.