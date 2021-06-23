Cancel
FADEL Announces Launch of the Statement Portal - Delivering Royalty Statements for Authors Online

By PRWeb
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cloud application empowering the quick, easy and secure sharing of royalty statements and other communications. FADEL®, leading provider of Rights and Royalty Management software for publishers, today announced the launch of Statement Portal, the latest innovation in royalty statement delivery online. This cloud solution empowers publishers to strengthen author and agent relations and attract new talent by providing a comprehensive set of author self-service capabilities and secure statement and document delivery services.

www.sfgate.com
Lake Forest, CAdsnews.com

RES.NET Announces Enhanced REO Portal

RES.NET, a Lake Forest, California-based technology platform specializing in loan default management, announced that an enhanced version of its REO portal is now available. In a press release, the company says this new version has advanced features and functionality capable of providing a more intuitive user experience, as well as helping users more effectively manage an existing client base while preparing for future growth.
Financial ReportsAnchorage Press

BellRock Brands Announces Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

DENVER, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual and interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Filings") and the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Interim Filings"), respectively. At this time, the Company cannot confirm the anticipated filing date, but the Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings as soon as possible. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Portal Schools Launches At Belkin International Campus

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portal Schools, an emerging network of independent high schools in Los Angeles, today announced its inaugural class for the 2021-22 school year will be co-located at Belkin International's headquarters beginning August 2021. Over the next five years, Portal will open an additional seven sites in the Los Angeles area, all situated on corporate partner campuses across a range of industries.
Technologyaithority.com

Mobileum Partners With GSMA In Launch Of Blockchain Based Telecom Business Network

Blockchain solution automates and transforms the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process. Mobileum Inc.a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA’s ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.
SoftwareCMSWire

Tealium Announces Functions, Northpass Integrates with HubSpot & More CX News

Tealium, a Customer Data Platform (CDP), has announced Tealium Functions, a free feature within the Tealium CDP. It is designed to allow customers to connect custom destinations, manage data, automate workflows and launch new use cases. Tealium Functions gives developers a canvas to leverage JavaScript code in order to build custom solutions and launch new use cases.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Softwarebusiness.com

CRM Implementation Guide

Investing in the best CRM solutions can streamline your everyday business processes and coordinate your IT, marketing and sales teams. A CRM can also help your company stay competitive, deepen your engagement with customers, and generate detailed reports on your communications with customers, partners, and suppliers. Investing in a CRM...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA, the creator of a global data pooling and knowledge sharing platform that advances data-driven medicine, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has applied to list its ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SOPH."
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Acumen Information Systems Chosen to Serve RKL eSolutions Sage 300 ERP Practice

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. RKL eSolutions is transitioning the Sage 300 client base to Acumen Information Systems effective July 1st, 2021. Acumen and RKL have worked together for many years sharing resources, knowledge and client projects. RKL considered several other Sage 300 Partners, but the choice to choose Acumen was made easier because of their existing relationship.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

AscendEX Launches Hummingbot Liquidity Portal

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the launch of the Hummingbot Liquidity Mining Portal. AscendEX users will be able to access tools and upside that were previously only available to a small circle of sophisticated market makers. In celebration of the Hummingbot Liquidity Portal integration, AscendEX will launch a campaign starting June 22, at 12:00 a.m. UTC where users can earn a share of a 200,000 USDT reward pool. The campaign will initially support two trading pairs, BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT. AscendEX will launch eight additional pairs on Hummingbot Miner in the coming weeks.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Karyopharm Announces Expansion Of Royalty Agreement With Healthcare Royalty For Up To $100 Million

NEWTON, Mass., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced the expansion of its royalty agreement with entities managed by HealthCare Royalty Management, LLC (HCR) for up to $100 million in new financing to support the ongoing development and commercialization of XPOVIO® (selinexor), the Company's first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, and for the clinical development of Karyopharm's other programs, including eltanexor. XPOVIO is currently marketed in the U.S. for multiple hematologic malignancy indications and has received conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. Eltanexor is currently being investigated for the treatment of patients with refractory myelodysplastic syndrome.
Carsautomotiveblog.co.uk

New Nissan Qashqai’s shattering launch statement

The all-new electrified Nissan Qashqai is the star of Europe’s first automotive 3D experiential activity. The exciting visual stunt, to mark the third generation of the best-selling British-built SUV, can be seen on London’s South Bank between June 18-25. A six-metre, four-sided cube has been used to create a 3D...
Softwareglobalpropertyguide.com

Planon launches online Marketplace to deliver specialised PropTech add-on applications to corporate real estate and facility management market

Planon's open platform application enables its user community to connect with the latest technical solutions in PropTech. "I'm very proud of Planon's new Marketplace as it provides a very visible illustration of where we are heading with our market-leading strategy," said Pierre Guelen, Founder and CEO of Planon. "Providing an open platform and partnership approach to world-class solution providers, integration partners and resellers has been a key strategic step for Planon. And now, with our online Marketplace we have provided our full community of users with immediate access to the Planon ecosystem, offering great new opportunities to our clients and our partners alike."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Gores Holdings VI Announces Registration Statement Effectiveness And Special Meeting Date

Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW) ("Gores Holdings VI"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987, announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective its registration statement (the "Registration Statement") on Form S-4 in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport" or the "Company"), the spatial data company leading the digital transformation of the built world.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

CM Life Sciences And Sema4 Announce Release Of Definitive Proxy Statement For July 21 Shareholder Meeting To Vote On Business Combination

CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP, has filed its definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination with Sema4. The definitive...
BusinessSFGate

ACDi Acquires Branford, CT-based Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. ACDi, a leading provider of electronics manufacturing services, today announced it has acquired Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions, LLC to expand its geographical footprint, increase manufacturing capacity and complement service and product offerings. The acquisition creates synergies that enable the company to better serve and grow...