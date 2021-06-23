FADEL Announces Launch of the Statement Portal - Delivering Royalty Statements for Authors Online
Cloud application empowering the quick, easy and secure sharing of royalty statements and other communications. FADEL®, leading provider of Rights and Royalty Management software for publishers, today announced the launch of Statement Portal, the latest innovation in royalty statement delivery online. This cloud solution empowers publishers to strengthen author and agent relations and attract new talent by providing a comprehensive set of author self-service capabilities and secure statement and document delivery services.www.sfgate.com