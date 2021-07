“Committed, energetic and passionate professional and a kind, helpful and empathic person.”. Fun fact about yourself: I have always wanted to be a Formula One engineer, and I also love to design and sew my own clothes. Yes, these may seem two completely opposite interests, but they could not define me in a more accurate way. I love technical and analytical challenges but at the same time, I am also extremely creative. While I was studying engineering, I took extracurricular courses on design, pattern and sewing. I would love to launch my own clothing line someday!