Churchill-Five Forks VFD celebrates 40 years

MACON - Ronald Reagan hadn’t long succeeded Jimmy Carter as U.S. President, 32-year-old Ric Flair won his first world heavyweight wrestling championship and Warren County High School was just opening its doors. The year was 1981, when Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department began serving its northeastern Warren County district with only the most basic of fire equipment and apparatus. The department, located at 1168 Church Hill Road south of Six Pound Creek and west of Hubquarter Creek - celebrated 40 years of service on Saturday, June 12 during its annual pork barbecue fundraiser and open house.