Delta Air Lines Resumes Johannesburg Flights, Restoring All Pre-Covid Service to Africa

 9 days ago
Delta Air Lines has announced the return of nonstop service between Atlanta and Johannesburg on August 1. That’s the carrier’s longest nonstop flight and it marks the full restoration of service to all of the carrier’s pre-COVID markets in Africa. The news comes more than a year after pausing flights...

#Johannesburg#Africa#Network Planning#Americans#Airbus#Delta One Suites#Delta Premium Select#Memories#Cardratings#Chase Sapphire Preferred#Ultimate Rewards#Chase Transfer#United Hyatt
