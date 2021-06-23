Delta Air Lines Resumes Johannesburg Flights, Restoring All Pre-Covid Service to Africa

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Aegean Airlines Economy Class from Brussels to Mykonos. Because of the COVID19 pandemic, leisure travel to/from Belgium (my home country) was banned for almost the entire winter and spring. The travel restrictions (to some countries) were finally lifted mid-May, and early June, I went on my first trip abroad in more than 9 months. I choose the Greek island of Mykonos as my destination (because of its designation as a green area, meaning I could travel to/from Mykonos without the need to quarantine upon return). Getting there required two connecting flights (since directs flights were not offered around my desired travel dates): one flight with Greece’s flag carrier Aegean Airlines from Brussels to Athens, and one flight with Olympic Air (an Aegean Airlines subsidiary) from Athens to Mykonos. I booked the trip in Economy Class (as I always do for my flights within Europe). The journey was uneventful, but left a sour taste in my mouth because of the unjustified high ticket price and the unruly COVID19 behavior of some passengers onboard.