An unprecedented national blood shortage is driving hospitals across the country, including Memorial Sloan Kettering, to double-down on donations. The extraordinary demand for blood and blood products is yet another consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people delayed medical care during the pandemic and are now presenting with more advanced disease, which can require more aggressive treatment. Blood donations also tend to drop each summer as people travel, and this year’s numbers are expected to drop even lower as people are eager to travel after being quarantined for the past year. A tragic increase in gun violence, drug overdoses, and other trauma during the pandemic has also led to a depleted inventory.