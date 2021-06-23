Cancel
Science

Circulating Small Noncoding RNA

The aim is To distinguish little noncoding RNA (sncRNA) serum biomarkers that anticipate reaction to significantly increase sickness adjusting antirheumatic drug (DMARD) treatment in patients with early rheumatoid joint inflammation (RA). Techniques Early RA patients went into a treat-to-target the board calculation, with triple DMARD treatment (methotrexate, sulfasalazine, hydroxychloroquine). Patients...

SciencePhys.org

Deeply mining a universe of peptides encoded by long noncoding RNAs

Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs), a family of non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) that are greater than 200 nucleotides in length, were formerly regarded as "junk RNAs" due to the lack of long or conserved open reading frames (ORFs). Growing amount of evidence has demonstrated that many short or small open reading frames...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The preponderance of nonsynonymous A-to-I RNA editing in coleoids is nonadaptive

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13275-2, published online 27 November 2019. The original version of this Article inadvertently incorrectly used third-party data which represented cDNA sequences rather than the corresponding genomic DNA sequences. In the corrected version these data have been replaced and reanalyzed. Additionally, a coding error was identified and a different alignment tool needed to be used. The following changes have been made:
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Breakthrough for tracking RNA with fluorescence

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have succeeded in developing a method to label mRNA molecules, and thereby follow, in real time, their path through cells, using a microscope - without affecting their properties or subsequent activity. The breakthrough could be of great importance in facilitating the development of new RNA-based medicines.
ScienceNature.com

Profiling the small non-coding RNA transcriptome of the human placenta

Proper functioning of the human placenta is critical for maternal and fetal health. While microRNAs (miRNAs) are known to impact placental gene expression, the effects of other small non-coding RNAs (sncRNAs) on the placental transcriptome are not well-established, and are emerging topics in the study of environmental influence on fetal development and reproductive health. Here, we assembled a cohort of 30 placental chorionic villi samples of varying gestational ages (M ± SD = 23.7 ± 11.3 weeks) to delineate the human placental sncRNA transcriptome through small RNA sequence analysis. We observed expression of 1544 sncRNAs, which include 48 miRNAs previously unannotated in humans. Additionally, 18,003 miRNA variants (isomiRs) were identified from the 654 observed miRNA species. This characterization of the term and pre-term placental sncRNA transcriptomes provides data fundamental to future investigations of their regulatory functions in the human placenta, and the baseline expression pattern needed for identifying changes in response to environmental factors, or under disease conditions.
ScienceNature.com

Long noncoding RNA BS-DRL1 modulates the DNA damage response and genome stability by interacting with HMGB1 in neurons

Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are known to regulate DNA damage response (DDR) and genome stability in proliferative cells. However, it remains unknown whether lncRNAs are involved in these vital biological processes in post-mitotic neurons. Here, we report and characterize a lncRNA, termed Brain Specific DNA-damage Related lncRNA1 (BS-DRL1), in the central nervous system. BS-DRL1 is a brain-specific lncRNA and depletion of BS-DRL1 in neurons leads to impaired DDR upon etoposide treatment in vitro. Mechanistically, BS-DRL1 interacts with HMGB1, a chromatin protein that is important for genome stability, and is essential for the assembly of HMGB1 on chromatin. BS-DRL1 mediated DDR exhibits cell-type specificity in the cortex and cerebellum in gamma-irradiated mice and BS-DRL1 knockout mice show impaired motor function and concomitant purkinje cell degeneration. Our study extends the understanding of lncRNAs in DDR and genome stability and implies a protective role of lncRNA against neurodegeneration.
CancerMedagadget.com

Inexpensive Filter Isolates Circulating Tumor Cells

Researchers at Kumamoto University in Japan have designed an inexpensive and convenient filter that can isolate circulating tumor cells from as little as 1 mL of patient blood. The highly sensitive filter can successfully work in samples containing as few as five tumor cells in 1 mL of blood, and does not require expensive equipment or reagents, unlike certain pre-existing cell capture technologies. The filter may help in developing diagnostic technologies that can aid clinicians in identifying cancer early.
Beauty & Fashionphysiciansweekly.com

Simultaneous Mastopexy Explantation With a Vertical Bipedicle and Novel Open Pattern Marking Technique.

There are limited studies in the plastic surgery literature that detail technical considerations in simultaneous breast implant removal and mastopexy procedures. These procedures are difficult, with significant potential for complications and poor cosmesis. The current plastic surgery literature describes a limited number of techniques that address these concerns, virtually all of which are variants of superior or superior medial pedicle vertical pattern mastopexy. This paper details a safe technique for simultaneous explantation and mastopexy with a novel open marking pattern and vertical bipedicle, which can restore breast cosmesis following implant removal. The study will briefly retrospectively review the results of a consecutive series of 86 patients who underwent this procedure from November 2018 to November 2019, with no incidence of partial or total nipple-areola complex necrosis. Thus, the technique is safe and allows the flexibility for intraoperative adjustments that are necessary for these procedures. A future study will conduct a more in-depth analysis of the results.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

A brief review of urate transporter 1 (URAT1) inhibitors for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout: Current therapeutic options and potential applications.

Hyperuricemia is a common metabolic condition, cause by increased levels of serum urate (SUA). Reduced excretion of uric acid is reported as the key factor of primary hyperuricemia, accounting for approximately 90% of the cases. Urate transporter 1 (URAT1) is a major protein involved in uric acid reabsorption (about 90%). Therefore, URAT1 inhibitors are considered to be a highly effective and promising class of uricosuric agents for treating hyperuricemia. This review summarizes the development of URAT1 inhibitors for the treatment of hyperuricemia, including approved URAT1 inhibitors, URAT1 inhibitors under development in clinical trials, substances with URAT1 inhibitory effects from derivatives and natural products, and conventional drugs with new uses. This review provides new ideas regarding research on URAT1 inhibitors by introducing the structure, properties, and side effects of chemical drugs, as well as the sources and categories of natural drugs. We also discuss new mechanisms of classic drugs, which may provide guidance to many practicing clinicians. The research and discovery of new inhibitors remain in full swing, and tremendous developments are expected in the field.
ScienceEurekAlert

Evaluation of messenger RNA from COVID-19 vaccines in human milk

What The Study Did: COVID-19 vaccine-associated messenger RNA (mRNA) wasn't detected in 13 human milk samples collected after vaccination from seven breastfeeding mothers. Authors: Stephanie L. Gaw, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media...
CancerNature.com

Meddling with RNA slicing cuts a tumour down to size

Experiments in mice show promise for drugs that modify the integral process called RNA splicing. Drugs that alter how tumours’ RNA molecules are chopped up and stitched back together can enhance the effect of some cancer treatments, according to a study in mice. Unusual proteins produced by cancer cells can...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

Which COVID-19 variants are circulating in US?

Public health officials are urging Americans who haven’t yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus to seek out a shot amid concern regarding the Delta variant which is spreading rapidly in some parts of the U.S. Early data on the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines suggest receiving two doses offers a higher level of protection against variants than one, but a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee recently said there isn’t enough data to predict if, when or even who might need an eventual booster shot.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Endothelial Activation Markers

This study states that Circulating endothelial cells (CEC), von Willebrand factor (vWF) antigen, P-selectin, and thrombomodulin are released from damaged endothelium, while decreases in circulating endothelial progenitor cells (CEPC) have been associated with poor vascular outcomes. We examined these markers in the peripheral blood of patients with juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM) and their correlations with disease assessments.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

All the Intel on Cold Laser Therapy, Which Can Speed Recovery and Relieve Pain

You know what’s cool? Cold laser therapy, a new treatment that’s gaining popularity within the fitness and health space as a form of recovery. Post-workout, it can help to treat chronic pain and inflammation, plus promote tissue growth and wound healing, says Ben Lee, MD, a plastic surgeon at Wave Plastic Surgery in California. “It involves applying low-intensity laser energy to injured tissue,” he explains. “And unlike ‘hot’ lasers, cold laser therapy does not rely on application of heat, which can burn the skin.”
Cancerhealio.com

Patients with cancer achieve response to messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine

A high percentage of patients undergoing treatment for cancer achieved a sufficient antibody response to the BNT162b2 messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine, according to study results published in JAMA Oncology. “Patients and health care providers had been extremely preoccupied wondering if patients with active cancer could develop antibodies [after] COVID-19 vaccination,”...
Genetic Engineering News

Eliminating Irrelevant Ribosomal RNA Fragments

The SEQuoia RiboDepletion Kit is designed for genomics researchers targeting rare transcripts or working with a limited or degraded sample. Made to improve assay efficiency by eliminating irrelevant ribosomal RNA (rRNA) fragments from an RNA-Seq library, the SEQuoia RiboDepletion Kit retains RNA transcripts that could be lost when using other methods—designed to allow researchers to pool multiple libraries into one depletion reaction. The company also claims the kit streamlines workflow to less than two hours.
ScienceNature.com

Concurrent mutations in RNA-dependent RNA polymerase and spike protein emerged as the epidemiologically most successful SARS-CoV-2 variant

The D614G mutation in the Spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 has effectively replaced the early pandemic-causing variant. Using pseudotyped lentivectors, we confirmed that the aspartate replacement by glycine in position 614 is markedly more infectious. Molecular modelling suggests that the G614 mutation facilitates transition towards an open state of the Spike protein. To explain the epidemiological success of D614G, we analysed the evolution of 27,086 high-quality SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences from GISAID. We observed striking coevolution of D614G with the P323L mutation in the viral polymerase. Importantly, the exclusive presence of G614 or L323 did not become epidemiologically relevant. In contrast, the combination of the two mutations gave rise to a viral G/L variant that has all but replaced the initial D/P variant. Our results suggest that the P323L mutation, located in the interface domain of the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, is a necessary alteration that led to the epidemiological success of the present variant of SARS-CoV-2. However, we did not observe a significant correlation between reported COVID-19 mortality in different countries and the prevalence of the Wuhan versus G/L variant. Nevertheless, when comparing the speed of emergence and the ultimate predominance in individual countries, it is clear that the G/L variant displays major epidemiological supremacy over the original variant.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Optimized protocols for in situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, and immunofluorescence on skeletal tissue.

Assessment of gene and protein expression in tissue sections is instrumental in medical research. However, this is often challenging to perform on skeletal tissues that require prolonged decalcification and have poor adhesion to slides. In this study, we optimized selected steps of in situ hybridization (ISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and immunofluorescence (IF) for formalin fixed and decalcified skeletal tissues. Sections from distal femur of 6-, 8- and 14- week-old rats injected with BrdU with or without a hemizygous eGFP transgene expressed under the control of a ubiquitous promotor were used. We report that proteinase K digestion is critical for the sensitivity of ISH, as concentrations that were too strong and too mild both resulted in loss of signal. In addition, intensified RNase A digestion removed nonspecific riboprobe-mRNA hybrids. Furthermore, enzymatic antigen retrieval using proteinase K provided more consistent results in IHC and can therefore be a useful alternative to heat induced epitope retrieval (HIER) for skeletal tissues where such treatment often damages the morphology. A mild proteinase K digestion also improved IF detection of GFP and worked well for double labeling IF of GFP and osteocalcin on frozen sections of formalin fixed and decalcified rat bones while maintaining morphology. In summary, this study provides strategies to improve protocols for enzymatic digestion in ISH, IHC, and IF for skeletal tissues and also demonstrates the importance of careful optimization and validation with the use of these techniques.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Clinical and Microbiologic Efficacy and Safety of Imipenem/Cilastatin/Relebactam in Complicated Infections: A Meta-analysis.

Antimicrobial resistance is on the rise. The use of redundant and inappropriate antibiotics is contributing to recurrent infections and resistance. Newer antibiotics with more robust coverage for Gram-negative bacteria are in great demand for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAIs), hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP).

