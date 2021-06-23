Cancel
Science

Antinuclear Antibodies Testing Method

This study was conducted to determine the spectrum of laboratory practices in antinuclear antibody (ANA) test target, performance, and result reporting. A questionnaire on ANA testing was distributed by the Diagnostic Immunology and Flow Cytometry Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) to laboratories participating in the 2016 CAP ANA proficiency survey.

ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
ScienceHarvard Medical School

Antibody Evolution

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. When harmful bacteria or viruses enter the body, immune cells spot telltale proteins known as antigens on the invaders’ surfaces and send out...
ChemistryPhys.org

New method for the molecular functionalization of surfaces

One vision that is currently driving material scientists is to combine organic molecules (and their diverse functionalities) with the technological possibilities offered by extremely sophisticated semiconductor electronics. Thanks to modern methods of micro- and nanotechnology, the latter designs ever more efficient electronic components for a wide variety of applications. However, it is also increasingly reaching its physical limits: Ever-smaller structures for functionalizing semiconductor materials such as silicon cannot be produced using the approaches of classical technology. Scientists have now presented a new approach in the journal Nature Chemistry: They show that stable and yet very well-ordered molecular single layers can be produced on silicon surfaces—by self-assembly. To do this, they use N-heterocyclic carbenes. These are small reactive organic ring molecules whose structure and properties vary in many ways and can be tailored by different "functional" groups.
ScienceNature.com

Doping method with potential

The doping of CdTe solar cells with group-V elements can improve long-term stability of the devices yet the open-circuit voltage is limited. Now, a low-temperature and solution-based doping method relying on group-V chloride salts may lead to new paths for efficiency improvement. Cadmium telluride (CdTe), with its lowest levelized cost...
SciencePhotonics.com

Spectroscopy Method Looks at Polarization, Not Spectra

TAMPERE, Finland, June 28, 2021 — Researchers at Tampere University and their collaborators have shown how the speed of spectroscopic measurements can be made much faster. By correlating polarization to the color of a pulsed laser, the researchers tracked changes in the spectrum of the light by simple and extremely fast polarization measurements. The method opens new possibilities to measure spectral changes on a nanosecond timescale over the entire color spectrum.
PhysicsPhys.org

A new method for the production of protonated hydrogen

A research group led by Prof. Matthias Kling of the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics (MPQ) and the Ludwig-Maximilian University in Munich (LMU), in cooperation with the American University in Sharjah, has discovered a new method for the production of protonated hydrogen (H+3). With the aid of high-intensity laser pulses, they were able to trigger a reaction between water molecules on the surface of nanoparticles resulting the creation of trihydrogen ions. This scenario mimics the conditions found in outer space, in which dust/ice particles are exposed to radiation that is energetic enough to induce the formation of trihydrogen ions.
Computersmathworks.com

Matrix-Methods-of-Linear-Algebra

Created with R2020b. Compatible with R2020b and later releases. This curriculum module contains interactive live scripts that teach fundamental matrix methods commonly taught in introductory linear algebra courses. In the first part of each live script, students learn standard definitions, visualize concepts, and perform exercises on paper. Afterward, students practice complementary MATLAB® methods. These methods reinforce the discussed concepts and help students to develop an early familiarity with computational software. Each lesson concludes with an illustrative application. These live scripts can be used as part of a lecture, as activities in an instructional setting, or as an interactive assignment to be completed outside of class.
Computersarxiv.org

A Multilevel Method for Self-Concordant Minimization

The analysis of second-order optimization methods based either on sampling, randomization or sketching has two serious shortcomings compared to the conventional Newton method. The first shortcoming is that the analysis of the iterates is not scale-invariant, and even if it is, restrictive assumptions are required on the problem structure. The second shortfall is that the fast convergence rates of second-order methods have only been established by making assumptions regarding the input data. In this paper, we close the theoretical gap between the theoretical analysis of the conventional Newton method and randomization-based second-order methods. We propose a Self-concordant Iterative-minimization - Galerkin-based Multilevel Algorithm (SIGMA) and establish its super-linear convergence rate using the well-established theory of self-concordant functions. Our analysis is global and entirely independent of unknown constants such as Lipschitz constants and strong convexity parameters. Our analysis is based on the connections between multigrid optimization methods, and the role of coarse-grained or reduced-order models in the computation of search directions. We take advantage of the insights from the analysis to significantly improve the performance of second-order methods in machine learning applications. We report encouraging initial experiments that suggest SIGMA significantly outperforms the state-of-the-art sub-sampled/sketched Newton methods for both medium and large-scale problems.
Sciencethewestsidegazette.com

Molecular Tweezers Take On Antibiotic-resistant Bacteria

Scientists from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheva, along with American and German colleagues, have developed “molecular tweezers” to destroy the biofilm that surrounds and protects antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the body. Antibiotic resistance occurs when germs like bacteria or fungi develop the ability to defeat medicines designed to kill...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Analyzing Single Cells in Space

Axiom Space recently announced plans for its second International Space Station mission, to be led by astronaut Peggy Whitson and mission pilot John Shoffner. As part of the mission, Peggy and John will conduct life science research in orbit using technology developed by 10x Genomics. . Technology Networks. spoke with...
ChemistryEurekAlert

Innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the reputable journal Angewandte Chemie.
ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Sequencing-Based Test Could Facilitate Population-Wide SARS-CoV-2 Testing

In an article appearing in Nature Biomedical Engineering, a team of scientists from the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and UCLA School of Engineering report real-world results on SwabSeq, a high-throughput testing platform that uses sequencing to test thousands of samples at a time to detect COVID-19. They were able to perform more than 80,000 tests in less than two months, with the test showing extremely high sensitivity and specificity.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop random priming amplification method for whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1

Recent advances in next‐generation sequencing (NGS) such as targeted or non-targeted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and computational analyses that can efficiently process large amounts of data have enabled comprehensive analyses of viral genomes in clinical and research settings. For example, these techniques have been applied to identify causative agents and origins of outbreaks, monitor transmissions, or study the dynamics of epidemics such as Ebola, Zika, and the ongoing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2) pandemic.
Agriculturenanowerk.com

Researchers use multivalent gold nanoparticles to develop efficient molecular probe

(Nanowerk News) Cells play a precise game of telephone, sending messages to each other that trigger actions further on. With clear signaling, the cells achieve their goals. In disease, however, the signals break up and result in confused messaging and unintended consequences. To help parse out these signals and how they function in health -- and go awry in disease -- scientists tag proteins with labels they can follow as the proteins interact with the molecular world around them.
Sciencerice.edu

Cell-wrangling circuit simplifies genetic experiments

Computational work with Rice’s Oleg Igoshin pays off with paper for undergrad alumnus. Lab-bred cells like to have it their way, producing recombinant (aka artificial) proteins based on however many plasmids they randomly get. But the intuition and hard work of a Rice University alumnus will go a long way toward preserving the rank and file.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study of T cells from COVID-19 convalescents guides vaccine strategies

A KAIST immunology research team found that most convalescent patients of COVID-19 develop and maintain T cell memory for over 10 months regardless of the severity of their symptoms. In addition, memory T cells proliferate rapidly after encountering their cognate antigen and accomplish their multifunctional roles. This study provides new insights for effective vaccine strategies against COVID-19, considering the self-renewal capacity and multipotency of memory T cells.

