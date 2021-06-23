Long in tooth and trail
On June 22, Celia Ryker of Bridgewater Corners will release “Walking Home: Trail Stories,” a memoir of thru-hiking Vermont’s Long Trail at age 60. “Walking Home” is “a fascinating narrative,” said Jennifer Belton, former White House Library director. The memoir weaves stories of Ryker’s childhood and lost family members alongside luscious descriptions of the Long Trail’s woodland path, wildlife, and Green Mountains. It is an honest account of the author’s arduous journey accomplishing a long-distance hike with health challenges.mountaintimes.info