Authorities on Wednesday released the identify of a second person killed in a Father’s Day shooting in Richmond that left three dead. Five others were injured in the June 20 shooting, when gunmen opened fire at a house in the 2100 block of Dunn Avenue, west of 23rd Street in the northern part of the city. The shooting happened during a house party that police said the hosts intended for only 10-15 people but that expanded through social media promotions to at least three times that many people.