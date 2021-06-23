Disney World President “WOW”-ed By HarmonioUS

As far as wish-fulfillment fantasies go, Hollywood might be the ultimate vendor. Much of the rise of superhero culture can be attributed to a growing sense of hopelessness in the real world, where the desperation to find powerful individuals who can change the world is simply a pipe-dream. In mainstream Hollywood, these unrealistic and altogether juvenile representations of what is “good” can be provided through corporate and military-funded entertainment. There is however one particular place where such escapism and return to juvenile thinking manifests itself in a real-world setting. No, I’m not talking about Disney World, but the place next door – it’s called “The Villages” and it’s America’s largest retirement community. In Lance Oppenheim’s playful and otherworldly documentary Some Kind of Heaven, we get a peculiar glimpse of the lives of people seeking to escape into something utopian and idealistic with varying results but a common sense of isolation.