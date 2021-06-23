Cancel
Disney World President “WOW”-ed By HarmonioUS

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney World is getting ready to bring Guests the highly anticipated new nighttime spectacular, HarmonioUS, at EPCOT. We recently found out the new nighttime spectacular will debut on EPCOT’s birthday, as well as the same day of Disney World’s 50th anniversary — October 1, 2021! Now, we are 100 days away from the official debut and the Walt Disney World President is getting fans excited about the upcoming show.

