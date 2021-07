Max Dobles, 17, who has Crohn's disease, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, in March of 2021. According to the CDC, younger adults are seeking out COVID-19 vaccines at a slower rate than older adults, (Hannah Beier, Reuters) WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Younger adults are seeking out COVID-19 vaccines at a slower rate than older adults, and if that pace of vaccination continues through August, vaccine coverage among younger adults will not reach levels achieved with older adults, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.