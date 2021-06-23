Cancel
One of the Best New Features Coming to iPhone This Fall Will Help You Regain Control of Your Time

By Todd Haselton, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best features in Apple's new iOS 15 iPhone software is called Focus. It lets you hide notifications from apps and people you don't need to see right away and catch up with them later. IOS 15 is only available in developer beta now and will be available...

#Apple Iphone#Software#Iphones#Apple Watch#Focus#Facetime#Cnbc
