Crossing the 180 Podcast with The Paper Tigers Director and Producer

While all of the Shen children on The CW's Kung Fu have had their challenges in the first season of the series, it's Ryan's journey that has perhaps been the one unfolding on a more personal level than his sisters. While Althea (Shannon Dang) is finding her voice as a survivor of sexual assault and Nicky (Olivia Liang) is on her journey as a warrior, Ryan, played by Jon Prasida, is having to examine his personal life through not only coming out to his parents but navigating his relationship with his boyfriend Joe as well. In this week's episode, "Choice", Ryan takes the next step and decides to introduce Joe to his parents, another major moment for the character.