Perry County, KY

Short delays planned for KY 80 in Perry County

The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 9 days ago

Drivers who use a busy portion of KY 80 in Perry County should prepare for some brief traffic stoppages and delays for utility work on Tuesday, June 29. The road will be closed at mile point 8.299 for two 10-minute intervals beginning at 10 a.m. to allow workers to install an overhead cable. This location is on the four-lane section of KY 80 between the KY 15/Hal Rogers Parkway interchange and the traffic signal at Justice Drive/Fitz Gilbert Drive.

The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

