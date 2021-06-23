The Dogs of Plaza Almagro

In 2021, the municipality of Gáldar celebrates the Jacobean Holy Year- the perfect excuse to visit Gran Canaria and walk along the famous Camino de Santiago path. The Camino de Santiago walk is a unique network of pilgrim’s paths, inspired by the Apostle Saint James who lived around the time of Christ. Located in the north-west of Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands, the town of Gáldar is an important location in the history of Saint James; In the era before the Spanish had established their settlement on the Canary Islands, Bishop Don Juan de Frías officiated mass for the first time in this beautiful municipality on Saint James’ Day in 1482. Gáldar was the first location outside of the Spanish mainland to be established as a Holy Site on the Camino de Santiago.