The Right Way to Actually Get Voting Rights Passed

By Mary Harris
Slate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in January, after the riot at the Capitol, election law expert Richard L. Hasen wrote out a checklist of all the things Democrats should do once they assumed control of the White House and Congress: strategies to shore up the distrust that has been seeping into American politics. What wasn’t on his list was a massive voting rights bill—he just thought it was too unwieldy: “I don’t think that the strategies Democrats are pursuing are ones that are likely to actually yield results in Congress,” he told me. But Democrats did go ahead and try to pass a major voting rights bill known as the For the People Act, or H.R. 1, and came up against the Senate minority blockade. All 50 Democratic senators voted on Tuesday to open up debate over voting rights legislation—but without 10 Republicans, the motion failed. Have the Democrats squandered their chance at election reform, on an issue no less fundamental than the very right to vote, by trying to shoot the moon? To figure out what went wrong, what lessons Democrats can take from this, and what the future of voting rights legislation may look like, I spoke with Hasen on Wednesday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

slate.com
