Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

COVID-19 vaccine creators win prestigious Spanish prize

MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven researchers whose work contributed to designing COVID-19 vaccines have won Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias award for scientific research. The award panel announced Wednesday it had chosen Hungary's Katalin Karikó, Americans Drew Weissman and Philip Felgner, Germany's Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, Canadian Derrick Rossi and Sarah Gilbert of the United Kingdom as this year's prizewinners.

medicalxpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Awards Ceremony#Spanish City#Americans#Canadian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
Spain
News Break
Arts
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Vaccines
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

CDC launches Spanish WhatsApp chat to boost Latino COVID vaccinations

WhatsApp and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have partnered to deliver information on the coronavirus vaccine to Spanish-speaking users, the social media platform announced Monday. Why it matters: 36% of Latinos have had at least one vaccine dose compared to 45% of white people as of June 14,...
California Stateoldmonterey.org

New Prize Drawing July 1 for People Vaccinated for Covid-19

The State of California is continuing its incentive program to get as many people as possible vaccinated for Covid-19. On July 1, 2021, all Californians over age 18 who have received the vaccine will be entered into a drawing to receive one of six dream vacations (including hotels, food, and entertainment for up to four people plus $2000 for expenses). Read details here.
TravelMedicalXpress

Germany weighs new travel rules amid rise of Delta variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus could be dominant in Germany in the next few days, meaning that current bans on most travellers from Britain or Portugal may be lifted, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday. "I expect that in the course of July we will see Delta accounting for...
ScienceLos Angeles Daily News

UCI professor wins international prize for work that led to COVID-19 vaccines

Back when Philip Felgner was a kid — in a Michigan farming town in the 1950s — science was cool. Walt Disney TV specials focused on the wonders of space exploration, “Watch Mr. Wizard” featured fun experiments, Henry Ford’s Greenfield Village celebrated American resourcefulness and ingenuity, and Sputnik spurred a nation to action.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

COVID pandemic on the rise again

The pandemic picked up speed again this week in all regions of the world except Latin America. Here is the global state of play according to a specialised AFP database. The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases globally increased slightly by two percent to 377,000 over the past week, according to an AFP toll Thursday.
Entertainmentwcn247.com

Zimbabwe's Tsitsi Dangarembga wins prestigious German prize

BERLIN (AP) — Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has been awarded a prestigious German prize in honor of a body of work that has made her a prominent African literary voice. Dangarembga was announced on Monday as this year’s winner of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, which is endowed with 25,000 euros ($29,700) and has been awarded since 1950. Dangarembga will receive it in Frankfurt on Oct. 24. The jury said Dangarembga, who is the first Black woman to win the prize, is “not just one of her country’s most important artists but also a widely audible voice of Africa in contemporary literature.”
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Uganda Approves Herbal Treatment for COVID-19

KAMPALA, UGANDA - The World Health Organization has expressed concern about Uganda's approval of a locally made herbal treatment for COVID-19 amid a third wave of cases. The WHO has not approved the substance for COVID-19 treatment, but Ugandan pharmacists say they have little choice because drugs authorized for emergency use in developed countries are not available.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Will COVID-19 vaccination enthusiasm last? Lessons from polio and H1N1

Canadian enthusiasm for COVID-19 vaccination is impressive. After repeated lockdowns, long separations from friends and family and economic losses, Canadians are lining up overnight at pop-up clinics and crashing websites with their eagerness to book appointments. Canada is currently a global leader with over 75 percent of the eligible population,...
Public Healthaithority.com

Melbourne, Australia Develops Next-Generation mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

MRNA Victoria, the agency of the Australian State of Victoria Government charged with building the State’s mRNA@ manufacturing and research capability announced that a locally-developed COVID vaccine candidate will enter Phase 1 clinical trials in October, 2021. Preliminary trial results for the vaccine candidate are expected in the first half of 2022.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Germany vows no more lockdowns for vaccinated people

Germany's health minister on Friday said people who are vaccinated against COVID will not have to go into full lockdown again and will enjoy more freedoms than unvaccinated people in case of another virus resurgence. "As long as there are no mutations that impact the protection from vaccines... then being...
Washington Statemyeasternshoremd.com

Washington professor wins prestigious prize for literary nonfiction

CHESTERTOWN — Sufiya Abdur-Rahman, a visiting assistant professor of English at Washington College, has been awarded the prestigious Iowa Prize for Literary Nonfiction for her manuscript “Heir to the Crescent Moon.”. The Iowa Prize for Literary Nonfiction, open to new and established writers, is awarded for a book-length manuscript of...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Stoicheia cofounder wins prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry Prize

SKOKIE, Ill. — Chad A. Mirkin, co founder of materials discovery startup Stoicheia, has received the Royal Chemistry Society's prestigious de Gennes Prize. The prize is biennially awarded to one scientist for outstanding contributions to chemical sciences and materials chemistry. The Royal Society of Chemistry awards a suite of prizes,...
Public HealthSciDev.Net

Africa ‘tech hub’ aims to fill COVID-19 vaccine gap

Facility will provide training and licences for vaccine development. Less than one per cent in Africa have been vaccinated against COVID-19 [NAIROBI] Africa could start using locally manufacturedCOVID-19 vaccines next year after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced plans for the first mRNA technology transfer hub in South Africa. Messenger...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

International team develops predictive tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in Africa

The virus that gives rise to COVID-19 is the third coronavirus to threaten humanity in the past two decades. It also happens to move more efficiently from person to person than either SARS or MERS did. The first African case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Egypt in mid-February of 2020. Four weeks later, the first lockdowns began across Africa. Steven Schiff, Brush Chair Professor of Engineering at Penn State, who already had established research partnerships in Uganda, saw an opportunity for his team to apply what they were learning from their ongoing efforts to track and control infectious disease and provide countries such as Uganda with more information to help guide policy to mitigate the viral pandemic.
WorldScientist

China Is Malaria-Free, Says World Health Organization

The World Health Organization announced today (June 30) that China has been certified as malaria-free. Within the WHO’s Western Pacific Region, only three other countries have been designated as malaria-free, and the last time this happened was in 1987, when Brunei was declared rid of the parasitic disease. China’s certification brings the worldwide count of countries designated as malaria-free up to 40.
CancerNature.com

Age-related immune response heterogeneity to SARS-CoV-2 vaccine BNT162b2

The CITIID-NIHR BioResource COVID-19 Collaboration,. Although two-dose mRNA vaccination provides excellent protection against SARS-CoV-2, data are scarce on vaccine efficacy against variants of concern (VOC) in individuals above 80 years of age1. Here we analysed immune responses following vaccination with mRNA vaccine BNT162b22 in elderly participants and younger health care workers. Serum neutralisation and binding IgG/IgA after the first vaccine dose diminished with increasing age, with a marked drop in participants over 80 years old. Sera from participants above 80 showed significantly lower neutralisation potency against B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1. variants of concern as compared to wild type and were more likely to lack any neutralisation against VOC following the first dose. However, following the second dose, neutralisation against VOC was detectable regardless of age. Frequency of SARS-CoV-2 Spike specific B-memory cells was higher in elderly responders versus non-responders after first dose. Elderly participants demonstrated clear reduction in somatic hypermutation of class switched cells. SARS-CoV-2 Spike specific T- cell IFNγ and IL-2 responses decreased with increasing age, and both cytokines were secreted primarily by CD4 T cells. We conclude that the elderly are a high risk population that warrant specific measures to boost vaccine responses, particularly where variants of concern are circulating.