Weekly Devotion – John 11:11
John 11:11, After he had said this, he went on to tell them, “Our friend Lazarus has fallen asleep; but I am going there to wake him up.”. Isn’t sleep a blessing? After a long, hard day you come in, take a shower and get comfortable. Then you stretch out, maybe on the couch or in a favorite chair, the TV is on for a little relaxation or perhaps you curl up with a book and then you begin to slowly fade out. You rest, your body recharges, things have a way of looking different after a short nap or a good night’s sleep. In fact, God designed out bodies knowing they would need rest; God rested on the seventh day of creation to set an example for us; not because he needed to rest, but because he knew we would. It is one of the Ten Commandments. Sleep is mentioned 75 times in the Bible. And although rest is a good thing, it can be abused; too much sleep, too much rest, is a bad thing. The Bible often condemns the lazy.www.thecoastlandtimes.com