Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Weekly Devotion – John 11:11

By Guest Columnist
thecoastlandtimes.com
 9 days ago

John 11:11, After he had said this, he went on to tell them, “Our friend Lazarus has fallen asleep; but I am going there to wake him up.”. Isn’t sleep a blessing? After a long, hard day you come in, take a shower and get comfortable. Then you stretch out, maybe on the couch or in a favorite chair, the TV is on for a little relaxation or perhaps you curl up with a book and then you begin to slowly fade out. You rest, your body recharges, things have a way of looking different after a short nap or a good night’s sleep. In fact, God designed out bodies knowing they would need rest; God rested on the seventh day of creation to set an example for us; not because he needed to rest, but because he knew we would. It is one of the Ten Commandments. Sleep is mentioned 75 times in the Bible. And although rest is a good thing, it can be abused; too much sleep, too much rest, is a bad thing. The Bible often condemns the lazy.

www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionelizabethton.com

God told Noah to ‘build an ark’

Dear Rev. Graham: A television documentary told the story of Noah and the Ark but said that it was not a true story. Most Christians believe the flood really did happen. Does it really matter? — B.R. Dear B.R.: Just because the Great Flood is an epic story does not...
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

The Church: Deconstructing or deteriorating?

Today, many Christians, especially those under 40, are asking tough questions about the faith. They are questioning assumptions taught by, or caught from, their parents. This is particularly true of assumptions regarding sexuality and racial justice. The process is known as “deconstruction,” a term borrowed from the philosopher Jacques Derrida and applied to the faith by the theologian John Caputo.
Religionstilwelldemocrat.com

COLUMN:Stilwell Church of Christ:The Discipline of Freedom

We have a long history of freedom in our nation. Untold thousands have fought and died, labored and sacrificed, and learned and taught the value of liberty and a national commitment to independence. If we hope to continue in this pathway of human dignity, we must continue to hold on to our commitment.
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Justice In the Church

By providing financial assistance to widows who were in need, the church at Ephesus was fulfilling a vital part of its mission (1 Timothy 5:3-16). The church as the body of Christ is to practice justice, mercy and faithfulness (see Matthew 23:23). When this is done, people are able to live and thrive in community. In the kingdom of God, everyone is someone and Jesus Christ is everything.
Religionwvgazettemail.com

Essays on Faith: Wisdom is found among the aged

Ah, how quickly the hands on the clock circle toward the future we thought was far away — and how soon we become our mothers!. Life passes like smoke in the wind. Much of our time is not enjoyable and we sometimes have hardships that make it almost unbearable; yet, we persevere.
Beaver Falls, PAgeneva.edu

It Is from the LORD that a Man Gets Justice

By Dr. Bill Edgar, former chair of the Geneva College Board of Trustees, former Geneva College President and longtime pastor in the Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America (RPNCA) Proverbs 29:26 - Many seek the face of a ruler, but it is from the LORD that a man gets justice.
ReligionMountain Press

Pastor Arne Walker — When you walk through a storm

Our high school youth group was unlike anything you would see today. It consisted of all of our Lutheran confessing youth who had made their public affirmation of faith after two years of Biblical studies combined with the study of Luther’s Small Catechism. The youth came from at least five...
Religionstar883.com

Has GOD Failed You? Author, Michael Brown

Ever felt like GOD has failed you? That is the title of Michael Brown’s latest book,:. Has God Failed You? Finding Faith When You’re Not Even Sure God Is Real. Tune into today’s interview with Michael L. Brown to hear a new perspective and answers why GOD has NOT failed you on conversations with Melissa Montana.
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Religionforsythwoman.com

“Are All of Them Together Stronger Than God?”

What makes you cry that you know makes God cry, too? What can you do this day to help bring change in that area? Maybe it feels small. But the Lord shows us repeatedly that nothing is too small for Him to use mightily. One of the most profound and...
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
SocietyIndependent Record

Pride Week Events July 11-17

For more detailed and the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.bigskypride.com/2021-events. Now and throughout Pride Week, The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing St., hosts “Thought Out: Queer Letters, Colors & Life.”. This art show runs now through Aug.13. Works by 16 LGBTQ artists from different backgrounds and ethnicities, with...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Groom dies at the altar as his bride is walking down the aisle with their son

A terminally-ill groom died at the altar as his bride was walking down the aisle with their eldest son.Paul Wynn, from Ayrshire, Scotland, collapsed at Saltcoats town hall on 25 June, moments before he could wed his fiancée Alyson Wynn.The 57-year-old had received a diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver and lungs eight days earlier.Doctors had told him that he likely had between six and eight weeks to live.He and Ms Wynn had been in an on-and-off relationship for 21 years, and had five children together.Ms Wynn told Ayrshire Live that her fiancé’s death had...
POTUSWashington Post

I’m an Episcopal priest. Denying Biden Communion is the nuclear option.

As a priest, I’ve celebrated the Eucharist most Sunday mornings of my adult life. Sometimes people ask if it gets boring to repeat the same words and actions week after week: “Take, eat, this is my Body, which is given for you …” But I can honestly answer that every single time is a humbling and profound experience. I stand at the altar dressed in robes patterned on ancient fashion, facing silver vessels that contain simple elements of bread and wine. Beyond them is the real treasure: God’s people, who have assembled in our church’s historic building for a chance to commune with something larger than themselves. If you train your mind’s eye just right, you can see the burdens and hopes they bring to the feast; it’s the job of the priest to make the words of the prayer on the page their words. Surrounded by all this holiness, there’s no way but for the bread and wine to be transformed into something beyond themselves, becoming objects of our purest desires. Even toddlers invariably stretch out with chubby little knuckles in anticipation of receiving the bread. For just a moment, we are all transported to a place that looks and feels less like our broken world and more like a people at peace with ourselves and our neighbors — the heavenly banquet that Jesus preached about.