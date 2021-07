Two pilots are alive after their plane crashed several miles off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, following an emergency, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. The Transair Boeing 737-200 cargo plane was en route to Maui fromHonolulu when the pilots reported that one engine was down and they were having problems with the second, officials said. Around 1:46 a.m. local time the pilots lost their second engine and notified the Federal Aviation Administration that they were going down.