Phone swabs can accurately detect COVID-19

By University College London
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

An accurate, non-invasive, and low-cost method of testing for COVID-19 using samples taken from the screens of mobile phones has been developed by a team led by UCL researchers at Diagnosis Biotech. The study, published in eLife and led by Dr. Rodrigo Young (UCL Institute of Ophthalmology) analyzed swabs from...

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Antigen Test#Pcr Testing#Smartphone#Diagnosis Biotech#Elife#Chilean
