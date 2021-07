What would it take for you to use your phone without a case, or would you never do it? Vote and tell us your thoughts. In this day and age, it’s hard to find people who don’t cover up their phones with a protective case. In fact, even as far back as 2017, most people voted in a Statista survey to say they use a case on their phones. Fast forward to 2021 and smartphones have bodies that don’t really inspire confidence in their durability. The use of glass backs has become more prevalent to enable features like wireless charging, making phones slippery and more prone to breakage. Even if you have a plastic or a metal phone, dropping it on its corner almost always results in the display cracking up.