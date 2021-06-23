Here's a hot deal on a cool handheld mini-fan

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re spending lots of time outside in the summer heat, that probably means you’re looking for more ways to keep cool — I get it. But box fans and air conditioners aren’t exactly travel-friendly, and pools and sprinklers aren’t always an option. And as much as I love the satisfying snap of a paper fan, they can be delicate to carry around and require you to do all the work. That’s why handheld fans are one of my newfound favorite ways to beat the heat. They’re rechargeable, portable, and can even be used smartly at home. I was recently looking for an option to take with me on my summer trips, and this one caught my eye on Amazon: the OCUBE Mini Handheld Fan.