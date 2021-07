Joni Mitchell’s peerless 1971 album Blue turns 50 today (22 June). Artists including Martha Wainwright and Carole King, along with Mitchell’s many fans, are paying tribute to an album described by many as one of the greatest of all time, a “perfect” record. While some albums are reassessed and find new appreciation over time, Blue was adored immediately upon its release and has continued to be celebrated through the years.In 2000, The New York Times picked it as one of 25 records that represented “turning points and pinnacles in 20th-century popular music”.“A restless woman travels, falls in love and longs...