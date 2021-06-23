Lizzo Is Not a Fan of Her Super Short Bob — and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Courtesy of Lizzo/TikTok

Mane mishap! Lizzo is telling Us exactly how she feels about her new ‘do and spoiler alert: it’s not good.

The 33-year-old singer must have been looking for a change and feeling inspired to switch up her style. But, rather than test out something drastic with a wig or a pair of fake bangs, she fully committed to a super-short bob right off the bat.

Her whole haircut conundrum seems to have gone down on Tuesday, June 22. And it doesn’t seem that Lizzo’s vision for her new look really translated, as she’s less than thrilled with her chin-length chop.

The body positivity icon took to TikTok many times throughout the day, rocking a “classy combo” complete with a kaftan and bonnet. While the head-to-toe look “was truly a serve” in the fashion department, it seems the headpiece may have been doing double duty to hide her haircut.

But Lizzo did eventually bid ado to her bonnet, putting her choppy look on full display for her 16.4 million TikTok followers. She snapped a close up picture of her hair, which featured shaggy curtain bangs and layers throughout.

LIKE FOR PART 2🤪🤪🤪STORY TIME???🤪🤪🤪

While her straight-faced stare was enough to drive the internet wild, The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend soundtrack to the video really took the content to the next level. “You ruined everything, you stupid b—tch,” Rebecca Bloom sings in the background.

Just as users are getting intimately familiar with Lizzo’s selfie, the singer pops up on screen smiling and waving, her new hair in an itty-bitty ponytail.

While it’s pretty clear that the Grammy winner isn’t a big fan of her haircut, fans had quite the opposite reaction, many giving their stamp of approval in the comments section.

“I kind of dig that cut on you! You are always beautiful,” one fan wrote. Another added: “It looks amazing Lizzz, I’m trying to find the problem here.”

Others simply summoned for an explanation on how this new ‘do came to be.

“BESTIE WE NEED A STORY TIME ASAP,” a curious fan said. “LMFAOOOO WHAT HAPPENED,” another commented.

While we hope and pray for a full backstory, we can rest easy knowing that the star not only has a stellar glam squad to help her style her new ‘do, but also the chance to try out fun and funky wigs, extensions and hair accessories.

Lizzo frequently works with stylist Shelby Swain, a.k.a. the Beyonce of Baby Hairs. They’ve created tons of fabulous hair looks, ranging from 7-foot long braids to silver icy wigs.

