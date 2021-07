You can tell summer is almost here in Grangeville because every day lately there have been piles of horse biscuits in the middle of several residential streets. If you followed those piles of horse biscuits, you’d end up at the Border Days Rodeo arena at the north end of town. Every summer about this time, horses start migrating to the rodeo grounds first thing in the morning to begin practicing for the big show, which is held over the Fourth of July weekend and in which horses are the big stars. They’re very excited, which is why they drop their biscuits in the street.