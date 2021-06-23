Where are They Now? Mike Lansford

A kicking tee, the small piece of plastic that holds a football in place, is what disrupted Mike Lansford's path to the Rams. "I kicked off a tee, but they take it away when you go pro, and that was the biggest obstacle for me," said Lansford, who played at the University of Washington and was chosen in the 1980 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. "So I'm no longer using a tee and I wasn't adapting quick enough. The Giants cut me, and then the next year, the Niners cut me, and then the Raiders cut me. I was still determined to try and figure it out. I just couldn't put my brain on what it was.