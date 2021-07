If you can afford to go to Italy, there's a way you can experience Rome's Sistine Chapel in person. Right now, it will cost you over $1,500 to travel to Rome, Italy. I don't know about you, but I don't have that cash lying around, but there's a way you can experience the very best of Rome in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now for a chance to see Rome's stunning Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel up-close and personal.