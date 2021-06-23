Cancel
Labor Issues

In A Narrow Ruling, Supreme Court Hands Farmworkers Union A Loss

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Wednesday tightened the leash on union representatives and their ability to organize farmworkers in California and elsewhere. At issue in the case was a California law that allows union organizers to enter farms to speak to workers during nonworking hours — before and after work, as well as during lunch — for a set a number of days each year.

