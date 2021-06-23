FIFA 22 Beta Details And Images Leak From The PlayStation Network
Ahead of the game even being announced, a number of FIFA 22 details have leaked online about a beta build, including some images. The images and details come from our resident PSN database leaker @PlayStationSize on Twitter, who revealed the official logo and game icon for this build of the game, alongside the playable teams in this build, which include: Athletico De Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, A.C. Milan, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspurs.www.psu.com