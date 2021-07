There are some interesting names available in the 2021 NBA free-agent shooting guard class, but almost certainly not anyone you’d want your team throwing a max contract at. The top 2-guard available, per our rankings, is Mavericks sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off a season where he arguably became Dallas’ No. 2 option alongside Luka Doncic. Hardaway has always had that ability to get hot from beyond the arc in a hurry, but his consistency is much improved in comparison to what it was earlier in his career, and that’s why he’ll be so coveted in free agency.