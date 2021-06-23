Cancel
Congress & Courts

U.S. House panel votes to increase fees for biggest mergers, budgets for antitrust enforcers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted 29 to 12 on Wednesday to approve a bill that would increase filing fees for the biggest corporate mergers and the budgets for antitrust enforcers. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)

Congress & Courts
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
U.S. House of Representatives
Businessrock947.com

U.S. FTC files proposed settlement with Broadcom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint and a proposed consent order to settle antitrust charges against Broadcom, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
Congress & Courtswtaq.com

Panelists vow comprehensive probe of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers tapped to serve on the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday vowed to release a comprehensive report of their findings, citing their oath to the U.S. Constitution. Representative Benny Thompson, the head of the Homeland Security panel who...
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday, in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. (Reporting by David Morgan)
Reuters

U.S. panel votes yes on 'break 'em up' antitrust bill

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to require Big Tech platforms to choose between running a platform and competing on it, wrapping up two days of votes that saw the approval of four measures directly aimed at reining in the power of some of the country's most successful companies.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House panel votes ‘yes’ on bill that could break up Big Tech

The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to require Big Tech platforms to sell lines of business they run on their platforms if they also compete against them, wrapping up two days of votes that saw the approval of four measures directly aimed at reining in the power of some of the country’s most successful companies.
The Hill

House Democrats propose increasing IRS budget for fiscal 2022

House Appropriations Committee Democrats on Wednesday released a draft government funding bill for fiscal 2022 that would increase the IRS's budget. The financial services and general government appropriations bill would provide the IRS with about $13.2 billion in base funding for the agency, plus an additional $417 million focused on reducing the "tax gap" between the amount of taxes paid and the amount owed.
Reuters

China bill delayed in U.S. House amid partisan wrangling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee will resume work later this month on Democratic-led legislation intended to boost competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights, after two days of debate on the measure. A spokesman said on Friday the panel would consider its...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

U.S. House Approves Creation of Select Committee to Probe Capitol Attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of a Democratic-majority select committee to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, after Senate Republicans in May blocked the formation of an independent commission.
The Hill

House lawmakers propose major budget increase for key cyber agency

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday included almost $400 million more than last year for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in its budget proposal for the upcoming year. The committee proposed the increase following months of escalating cyberattacks, most notably the SolarWinds hack that compromised nine U.S. federal...
MarketWatch

House panel advances sixth and final bill as final piece of Big Tech antitrust package

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday narrowly advanced a sixth and final piece of legislation as part of its Big Tech antitrust package. The "Ending Platform Monopolies Act" would eliminate the ability of dominant platforms like Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. to "leverage their control across multiple business lines to self-preference and disadvantage competitors in ways that undermine free and fair competition." It also could pose a problem for Google parent Alphabet Inc. , which ranks videos on its search engine, and also operates YouTube. Since Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee passed five other bills, including one that severely limits acquisitions of competitors, and another that could force Facebook Inc. to cleave Instagram and WhatsApp from its holdings.