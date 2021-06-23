Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Have A Streaming Mode To Avoid DMCA Claims On Copyrighted Music
Square Enix has announced that Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will have a streaming mode, allowing players to stream the game and avoid DMCA claims on copyrighted music. Revealed by TechRaptor, Narrative Director Mary DeMarle said that music plays a huge role in the game and was asked about a DMCA-safe mode, with a PR representative telling TechRaptor that there will be a streamer mode disabling all licensed music and allowing players to stream on platforms like Twitch and YouTube safely.www.psu.com