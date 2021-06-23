Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Have A Streaming Mode To Avoid DMCA Claims On Copyrighted Music

By Joe Apsey
psu.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has announced that Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy will have a streaming mode, allowing players to stream the game and avoid DMCA claims on copyrighted music. Revealed by TechRaptor, Narrative Director Mary DeMarle said that music plays a huge role in the game and was asked about a DMCA-safe mode, with a PR representative telling TechRaptor that there will be a streamer mode disabling all licensed music and allowing players to stream on platforms like Twitch and YouTube safely.

www.psu.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitch Music#Dmca#Great News#Square Enix#Dmca#Pr#Eidos Montreal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version official FAQ

Square Enix unveiled Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy during its E3 2021 presentation. There was no word on it coming to Switch at the time, but just a couple of days later, it was announced for the console during the latest Nintendo Direct. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy continues the...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Joke Domain Is All About Groot

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release later this year, and Square Enix has launched an all-new website to promote the game. The game already has an official website, but Square Enix has also unveiled "GardenersoftheGalaxy.com." When visiting that particular site, visitors will find that nearly all of the text has now been replaced with the words "I am Groot." The new site was announced via the game's official Twitter account, which features a brief clip where the team is incorrectly referred to as the Gardeners of the Galaxy. When Star-Lord questions the mistake, Rocket explains that he let Groot fill out the paperwork.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Will Include MCU Outfits

Since it was first announced, it has been known that the upcoming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal would include alternative outfits for characters like Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon. Pre-orders for the title even include an early unlock for the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack, which includes several comics-inspired looks for the characters. It is also known that there will be no microtransactions or downloadable content (DLC), all of the extra outfits and cosmetics and the like will be unlockable within the vanilla video game from the start. And, according to an interview with Eidos-Montreal, that will of course include outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Video GamesKotaku

You Can Disable Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Pop Songs While Streaming

Eidos Montreal confirmed that its just-revealed Guardians of the Galaxy game will include an option to disable its extensive soundtrack during a recent interview with VentureBeat. Much like its movie counterparts, Guardians of the Galaxy pays homage to various musicians of the 1980s by way of sole playable character Peter...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

The Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Digital Issue Is Now Live

If you subscribe to Game Informer's digital edition, you can now read our extended coverage of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Following last week's cover reveal, our digital issue is now live to subscribers on web browsers, iPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Individual issues will be available for purchase later today. You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link. All of these digital options are included in a standard subscription.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why The Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Will Sound Weird On Twitch

Eidos Montreal's "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" incorporates licensed music into the game, much to the delight and concern of streamers who are hoping to maneuver around copyright laws. Twitch streamers often face Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) strikes — reprimands based on using copyright material without permission — from exposures as simple as background music. So, in an effort to prevent streamers from receiving bans based on the music featured in the game, "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" is set to include a special "streamer mode."
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Marvel's Avengers Bug Reveals Player IP Addresses During Streams

Marvel's Avengers bug causes PS5 streamers to unwillingly reveal their IP numbers to viewers. A hotfix is on its way, expected to be released this afternoon. Crystal Dynamics scored a major blunder. The latest patch (1.8.0) for Marvel's Avengers reveals the IP adresses of PlayStation 5 players while streaming. The numbers are simply displayed on the screen during the stream.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Choices Impact Teammates In Humorous Fashion

The newly announced Guardians of the Galaxy game features a linear storyline but one which allows players to make choices for humorous gameplay moments. Speaking with VentureBeat in a recent interview, developer Eidos Montreal’s senior narrative director Mary DeMarle stated that there will be pre-determined sequences during progression where players must choose and their choice will impact their teammates (the Guardians) either immediately or later on.
Video GamesInverse

Madden should steal this wild Guardians of the Galaxy mechanic

The most powerful and inspiring scenes from movies like Remember the Titans or television shows like Ted Lasso are when the coach delivers an inspiring pep talk for the losing team at halftime, and they go on to win. As a more hardcore football sim, EA’s Madden football games don’t...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Will Be Streamer Friendly

During E3 2021 we had several stream events to attend. They were a bit like how an actual live press media conference would have gone through a more traditional E3 experience. One of the streams that took place during E3 2021 was Square Enix and with it came the unveiling of a brand new video game, Guardians of the Galaxy. This is one game that is being developed for fans worldwide, but also it looks like the developers are keeping in mind streamers.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Guardians Of The Galaxy Originally Had A Multiplayer Mode

Eidos Montréal’s recently announced Guardians of the Galaxy will be a strictly single-player affair when it releases on consoles and PC later this year, but new details provided by a former member of the development team appear to suggest that wasn’t always the case. As pointed out by the website...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ #15 goes to the S.W.O.R.D. station

Doctor Doom joined the team in the last issue of Guardians of the Galaxy and next month kicks off The Last Annihilation, a crossover between the Marvel Cosmic books. Sandwiched in between those major moments is a successful, if not quite standout, issue that finds Nova and Star-Lord on diplomatic duty while Gamora and the other Guardians uncover a major, new threat. Let’s get to it.