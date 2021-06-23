Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Have A Streaming Mode To Avoid DMCA Claims On Copyrighted Music

Since it was first announced, it has been known that the upcoming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal would include alternative outfits for characters like Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon. Pre-orders for the title even include an early unlock for the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack, which includes several comics-inspired looks for the characters. It is also known that there will be no microtransactions or downloadable content (DLC), all of the extra outfits and cosmetics and the like will be unlockable within the vanilla video game from the start. And, according to an interview with Eidos-Montreal, that will of course include outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.