Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Glenmark receives ANDA approval for arformoterol tartrate inhalation solution

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 10 days ago

MUMBAI, India — Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for arformoterol tartrate inhalation solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit-Dose Vials, the generic version of Brovana Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals. Arformoterol tartrate inhalation solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit-Dose...

www.chaindrugreview.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anda#Glenmark Pharmaceuticals#Arformoterol#Tartrate#Anda#U S Fda#Sunovion Pharmaceuticals#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
FDA
Place
Mumbai
Related
Industrydrugstorenews.com

Glenmark obtains FDA tentative nod for generic Ofev

Glenmark has received tentative approval from the Food and Drug Administration for nintedanib capsules in dosage strengths of 100 mg and 150 mg. Glenmark has received tentative approval from the Food and Drug Administration for nintedanib capsules in dosage strengths of 100 mg and 150 mg. The medication is the...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Generic Inhalation Therapy for Bronchoconstriction in Patients With COPD Approved by FDA

New drug products from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Cipla Limited are therapeutic equivalents to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals’ Brovana Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL. Officials with the FDA have approved 2 new generic arformoterol tartrate inhalation solution drug products in 15 mcg/2 mL unit-dose vials. These drug products, from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Cipla Limited, are therapeutic equivalents to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals’ Brovana Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL.1,2.
Marlborough, MAWorcester Business Journal

Marlborough firm receives Japanese medical device approval

Marlborough medical device company CardioFocus has announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved the company's HeartLight X3 System for marketing in Japan. "MHLW's regulatory approval for the HeartLight X3 System marks another major milestone for our company as we continue to expand globally," Burke Barrett, CEO...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Cipla Receives Final Approval For Generic Version Of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Brovana® (Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 Mcg/ 2mL)

MUMBAI, India, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA EQ) (hereafter referred to as "Cipla") today announced that it has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg / 2 mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Bedford, TXDallas News

Bedford biotech’s eyesight-restoring gene therapy receives FDA approval to test in the U.S.

A gene therapy designed to restore sight can now proceed with human trials in the U.S. Bedford-based Nanoscope Therapeutics said Tuesday that its investigational new drug application gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company’s proprietary gene therapy can improve sight for patients with hundreds of different blindness-causing gene problems — all via a single product.
Healthsmarteranalyst.com

BeiGene’s BRUKINSA Receives Conditional Approval in China for Rare Lymphoma Treatment

Biotechnology company Beigene Ltd. (BGNE) has received conditional approval for BRUKINSA from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for treating Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) in adults. WM is a rare form of lymphoma occurring in less than 2% of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients. BRUKINSA is a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton’s...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Worldraleighnews.net

Pakistan adds Rs 498 billion circular debt in FY21

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): The continuous increase in the flow of the circular debt during the third year of Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is against the promises that the ruling party had made to bring the circular debt to zero by December 2020. The government added Rs 498...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Drops By 31.2%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Diurnal gets UK approval for 'Efmody' treatment

Speciality pharmaceutical company Diurnal Group announced on Friday that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a marketing authorisation for ‘Efmody’, or hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules, as treatment for adult and adolescent patients with the rare congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) condition. 1,265.93. 16:21 02/07/21. n/a. n/a.
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

India virus death toll tops 400,000; experts say it's higher

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Friday crossed the grim milestone of more than 400,000 people lost to the coronavirus, a number that though massive is still thought to be a vast undercount because of a lack of testing and reporting. More than half of India's reported coronavirus deaths —...
Indiana StateElkhart Truth

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Completes Acquisition of Indiana and Missouri MHCs

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) announced today it has completed the previously-announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of two high-quality manufactured housing communities ("MHCs") comprising 677 lots located in Indiana and Missouri for a purchase price of approximately US$66.4 million.
Electronicsneworleanssun.com

Raksha Rajya Mantri lauds udChalo for commendable service

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Senior officials from udChalo, a leading Consumer Technology Company for Indian Defence Personnel met with Raksha Rajya Mantri, Shripadji Naik with a proposal for scholarships for the economically weaker section students of Sainik School Satara and providing self-employment opportunities to Ex-servicemen via udChalo Franchise.
Financial Reportschaindrugreview.com

WBA’s Q3 sales and earnings beat expectations

DEERFIELD, Ill.— Walgreens Boots Alliance easily beat Wall Street’s estimates for third quarter sales and earnings, and raised its full year guidance. WBA’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.51 far surpassed analysts’ expectation of $1.17. Sales for the period ended May 31 rose 12.1% to $34.03 billion, topping the projected $33.76 billion. The gain reflecting strong growth in the International segment, aided by the formation of the company’s joint venture in Germany during the fiscal year, and solid growth in the United States segment.
Marketsinvesting.com

Beigene Receives Approval for $3 Billion Shanghai STAR Listing

Investing.com – Beigene Ltd. has received approval for an IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Science and Technology Innovation Board, or STAR market, estimated to be worth around $3 billion. The listing on the Chinese board would add to the company’s listings in the U.S. and Hong Kong, with a...