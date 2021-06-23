Kadenwood acquires CBD wellness brand Healist Advanced Naturals
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Kadenwood announced on Tuesday the acquisition of UK-based CBD wellness brand Healist Advanced Naturals. The partnership expands Kadenwood’s premium portfolio of plant-based wellness products focused on all-natural, benefit-driven CBD solutions. The acquisition will allow both companies to scale quickly providing new retail and e-commerce distribution channels to bring high-quality CBD to consumers globally.www.chaindrugreview.com