Curt Goering was exposed to humanitarian work at an early age. His father managed reconstruction projects in Europe, rebuilding homes and communities after World War II. His mother worked along the French-German border with war orphans and refugees. Their efforts taught him about devastation, hunger and grief, but also about healing and rebuilding. Goering worked with Amnesty International and the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. That work led him to the St. Paul-based Center for Victims of Torture (CVT) which, under his leadership, more than doubled the number of survivors receiving care annually. Goering stepped down as executive director July 1 after nine years.