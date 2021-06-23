Is Doritos Really Releasing A Strawberries And Cream Flavor?
Chip companies have a reputation for pushing the very boundaries of acceptable snack food flavors. Brands have released some incredibly weird varieties of their signature products that come in flavors that range from cappuccino, all the way to salted Christmas tree. With the bar already set high, Doritos teased a new contender that caused readers across the internet to wince. According to Taste of Home, Doritos has teased plans to follow up their pickle and Mountain Dew-flavored chips with Strawberries and Cream Doritos.