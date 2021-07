QVC and HSN have launched the QVC and HSN Streaming Service on Comcast’s X1 and Xfinity Flex in the US as the first video shopping app on either platform. The QVC and HSN Streaming Service offers millions of X1 and Flex customers a wider selection of QVC and HSN content, together in one app. While viewers are currently able to learn about products and watch original content on the app, QVC and HSN also plan to make their streaming service shoppable by early 2022, enabling viewers to sign into their accounts and complete purchases within the same experience. In addition, this is the first time that a pay-TV and Internet provider has launched the QVC and HSN Streaming Service, strengthening the brands’ leadership in video commerce on both traditional and emerging video platforms. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail.