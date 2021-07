The dog days of summer will come with a silver lining for Lorde fans — the release of her third album and first in four years, “Solar Power,” coming August 20. The sun won’t be quite so high in the sky, meanwhile, when Lorde finally hits the road. She’ll be touring behind the album in the spring, with North American dates starting at Nashville’s Opry House on April 3, 2022 and wrapping up at the Santa Barbara Bowl May 7. Her L.A show will be May 5 at the Shrine. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday for the tour, which has New Zealand and Australian dates preceding the American gigs, and a trip through Europe following her U.S. dates.