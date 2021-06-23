The Real Reason Benjamin Franklin Invented The Odometer
Benjamin Franklin, like a lot of inventors, had his perfectly logical moments and his not-quite-so-sensible moments. That's the mark of a creative mind, really. Take his iconic kite-flying experiment of June 1752. During a thunderstorm, he tried to collect electricity in a Leyden jar (per History), in an effort to better understand the connection between this mysterious force and lightning. The whole thing could have ended in tragedy, but instead he advanced humanity's knowledge of electricity, going on to create the lightning rod and even terms like "conductor" and "battery" themselves.www.grunge.com