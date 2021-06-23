The Real Reason Benjamin Franklin Invented The Odometer

John Hancock is known for his sizeable signature etched on the Declaration of Independence. Nearly 250 years removed from his signing, almost everybody has been asked to offer their “John Hancock” on a document at some point in their life. It might be a myth that Hancock said, “There, King George will be able to read that without his spectacles,” but his point was made, forever etched in American lore. Hancock was a patriot and extremely wealthy. Along with his life, he had much to lose if the British Crown got its way. He had flaws like all the American founders, but Hancock’s courage remains a great example to those pushing back against today’s laundry list of tyrannies.