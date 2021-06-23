Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The Most Famous Dogs In History

By Daniel Leonard
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Few species have as close a bond as dogs and humans. As the BBC reports, dogs were domesticated at some point between 20,000 and 40,000 years ago — so it's no surprise that human history is full of contributions made by our canine companions. But which are the most famous dogs in history?

www.grunge.com
Community Policy
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Pavlov
Person
Shivaji
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herding Dog#Working Dog#Two Dogs#Dog Health#Bbc#Snoopy Kujo#Technicolor#The Library Of Congress#Npr#German American#Smithsonian Magazine#The Soviet Space Program#Soviets#Japanese#The Hindustan Times#Maratha#Tokyo Imperial University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Washington StatePosted by
94.5 KATS

The Most Spoiled Dog Breed in Washington Is…

What breed of dog is the most spoiled in the U.S.? The state of Washington? We have the answer. Now, here comes the science!. The dog and cat loving folks at Yappy.com studied 300 popular dog breeds and over 450,000 individual dog profiles to determine the most spoiled breed of dog that gets the "ulti-mutt" treatment by individual states as well as the top dog across the entire United States "pup-ulation".
Books & LiteratureDaily Beast

The Mysterious Man Behind the World's Most Famous House

Rare is the person whose work is one of the most mentioned in the world and yet most would finding naming them difficult. But such is the situation with James Hoban, the architect who designed and oversaw the construction of the White House. Only a silhouette exists of his likeness and his papers burned after he died. But a new book (and the latest selection for our series on exciting new coffee table books, Just Booked) from the White House Historical Association, James Hoban: Designer & Builder of the White House sheds at least some light on this elusive figure.
Militarydistrictchronicles.com

The WWI Flag That Got Thousands On Pawn Stars

In this 2012 episode, a potential seller, Dana, brought in an American flag that was cut off of a World War I airplane by her grandfather. While engulfed in flames, the man ran toward the plane, which had just crashed, and tried to protect the flag from burning. In 1940, he brought the flag to work with the intention of it being framed, but was soon called to serve in the Second World War. When he returned home, he thought the flag had been stolen, but he eventually found it, and the story was covered by the local newspaper. To add to an already very interesting story, the seller additionally had canine tags that had been taken from the wreckage by her grandfather, too — together with one belonging to Quentin Roosevelt, President Theodore Roosevelt’s youngest son, who was shot down on that very plane.
Food & Drinksloc.gov

Grilling Up History: Primary Sources and Hot Dogs

This is a guest post by Haleigh Reutershan, who was a Teaching with Primary Sources intern at the Library for the Spring 2021 term. She is currently a student at State University of New York at New Paltz, studying to receive her Master of Arts in Teaching in Social Studies for Adolescent Education.
CelebritiesPoets and Quants

Mr. Olympia In Spirit

My idol is Arnold Schwarzenegger, and nothing would make me happier than to move through life with a dynamic, multi-faceted career path like he did: from champion bodybuilder to A-List actor to governor of California. I will be applying to MBAs and JDs in hopes of enrolling in a 3 year JD/MBA program to make that dream a reality.
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
Military19fortyfive.com

Get Ready, NATO: The Russian Navy Is Preparing for War in the Black Sea

Practice makes perfect, and that is certainly true for military professionals around the world. The Russian Navy, which is currently undergoing a major modernization effort, has been engaged in “practice” via training missions. Multiple flotillas have taken part in drills and exercises around the world in recent weeks. That included missile and artillery firings in the Pacific against a notional enemy’s air attack and sea targets, while the Russian Mediterranean task force conducted maneuvers that included multiple MiG-31K fighters sorting against a hypothetical warship. According to reports, the aircraft is capable of deploying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.
Books & Literaturegardendistrictbookshop.com

Deacon King Kong: A Novel (Paperback)

“Deacon King Kong is a quintessential New York story. Set in the Brooklyn projects in 1969, a perpetually inebriated deacon called Sportcoat aims a gun at the neighborhood’s main drug dealer in the public plaza and pulls the trigger. Incredibly well-constructed and hilarious at times, McBride’s story entwines a number of storylines that are kickstarted by this central event. The local Italian gangster, the veteran cop, the meddling churchgoers, and the drug pushers all have their own agendas, hopes, and dreams that are affected. And though Sportcoat doesn’t remember his actions and is always under the influence of gut-rot moonshine, I couldn’t help but root for him as I was reading this. His delightful ineptitude and absence of clarity made this book impossible for me to put down. If you’ve never read McBride before, this is a great introduction.”
TravelDaily Inter Lake

Mountain Time Arts announces 'Yellowstone Reconsidered'

Mountain Time Arts is hosting the first of many inter-tribal gatherings in response to the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park next year. Esteemed participants include Emerson Bull Chief (Apsáalooke), Dean Nicolai (Salish/Kootenai), Shane Doyle (Apsáalooke), Ren Freeman (Eastern Shoshone) and Jason Baldes (Northern Shoshone). This group will be joined by numerous Indigenous students from Montana and Wyoming’s tribal colleges and universities.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Ask a Ranger: The Colorado Plateau gadfly

One of the most economically costly and destructive flies on the Colorado Plateau is the gadfly. Gadflies attack large mammals throughout the northern hemisphere, including reindeer, buffaloes, horses and cattle. Gadfly larvae feed voraciously on their host's live tissue from within, inflicting debilitation and loss of life. Also known as...
Petsramblernewspapers.com

Most Popular Dog Breeds Revealed

Rover.com®, the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, released “America’s Most Popular Dog Breeds…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
CongressWinchester News Gazette

Today in History for July 2nd

Highlights of this day in history: Continental Congress votes to break away from Britain; Civil Rights Act signed; Amelia Earhart disappears; President James Garfield shot; Author Ernest Hemingway dies; Actor Jimmy Stewart dies. (July 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Military19fortyfive.com

Belgorod: Russia’s New Submarine Has the U.S. Navy (and the World) Really Confused

One of Russia’s largest and most complex submarines, the K-329 Belgorod, has officially started its sea trials, as per expert naval analysis. The Belgorod is one of the largest submarines in terms of displacement in existence today, exceeded only by the Soviet — now Russian — Typhoon class, which is coincidentally the largest submarine ever built. The design is also larger than the American Ohio-class submarines, the largest submarines ever commissioned into the United States Navy. The K-329 is in essence a highly modified Oscar-II class submarine, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine design.