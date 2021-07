Growing up in Oregon is something I feel very grateful for, as there is no shortage of incredible places to explore in nature. No matter where you live in Oregon, generally you can find a place to get outdoors only 30 minutes away. In all my years in Oregon, it was not until about 3 years ago I was finally able to experience arguably one of the most fascinating places on Earth, known as Crater Lake—known for the deepest water in the United States of America. (All photos featuring resort courtesy of Crater Lake Resort on Facebook)