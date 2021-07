Ghost of Tsushima is set to get a new update in the coming weeks which will add brand new Legends content to the game, alongside some new options and features. Announced on the PlayStation Blog with the reveal of Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, this new update will be releasing soon and contain new accessibility options for controller remapping, the ability to lock-on during combat, and a host of new photo mode features. You will also now be able to hide your quiver during gameplay.