The Kansas City Royals look to take the third game of the series on Thursday afternoon after splitting the first two with New York. The Yankees (39-34), third place in the American League East, are winners of three of the past four games and can make things quite interesting in the AL playoff picture with a strong finish to the season. Kansas City (33-39) also comes in third in its division, but the chances of a playoff run are significantly lower for a young team with its eyes set on the future.