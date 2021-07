Audio Plugin Deals has announced a sale on the Dione Acoustic Piano by Muze, offering 80% off on a massive acoustic piano instrument for Kontakt for the next two weeks. Developed for use with the full version of Kontakt 5.8 or higher, Dione Acoustic Piano is one of the most realistic, organic, and warm-sounding acoustic pianos ever created. Dione was sampled in a beautiful-sounding room with unique detail and realism.