Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Revised AirTag Firmware Released by Apple with New Build Number 1A287b

By Uzair Ghani
wccftech.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released a revised version of an already existing firmware for AirTag. Expect nothing but improvements and zero feature additions. Apple AirTag Updated to the Same Old Firmware with a New Build Number 1A287b. InJune, Apple released a brand new firmware for AirTag - version 1.0.276. Apple has released...

wccftech.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Build#Firmware#Injune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

New firmware update for the A9II and A7III

Sony A9II firmware update, Benefits and improvements. Improves operability when using the Remote Camera Tool. NOTE: Please update the Remote Camera Tool to the latest version. Fixes an issue where the battery level indicator may not be displayed correctly when using a vertical grip. Improves the overall stability of the...
Electronicssecurityboulevard.com

Amazon Sidewalk, Apple AirTag and Involuntary Sharing

If you own an Amazon device (Ring, Echo, Dot, Plus, Show, Spot, Studio, Input or Flex) then starting this week, you may be sharing at least some attributes of your device with other Amazon device users. To create the kind of ubiquitous mesh network through which these devices can continuously...
Computersrekkerd.org

Elektron releases Digitakt OS 1.30 firmware upgrade

Elektron has announced the release of a major OS upgrade for the Digitakt drum machine and sampler, adding a plethora of powerful sound-shaping tools that open up strange new worlds and exciting possibilities. The version 1.30 upgrade features a second LFO, extended pitch range, external input mixer, improved multi-mode filter,...
ApplePosted by
GeekyGadgets

VVEM Apple AirTag wallet

A new addition to the growing range of Apple AirTag wallets available to purchase is the VVEM offering a credit card and cash carrying wallet that also has a special compartment specifically for the new Apple AirTag. Allowing you to track your wallet in the case of emergencies or loss directly from your iPhone, iPad or Mac computer.
ElectronicsThe Next Web

AirTags and Find My are ushering in a whole new Apple era

While I liked the AirTags overall, they’re flawed. Despite this truth (and I’m sorry to tell you, but it is a truth), this is also a one-dimensional way of looking at Apple’s location trackers. Why? Because the product and the Find My service are ushering in a whole new Apple era.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

AirTags: Apple improves stalking protection

Apple has to improve the firmware for AirTags: Version 1.0.276, which was announced at the beginning of June and is supposed to improve the stalking protection of the tracker, is now available in a new version. The version number itself remains unchanged. So far, Apple has not given any information about the new features of the firmware revision.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Sony A1 firmware will be released at 5am London time

Sony A1 at BHphoto. Adorama. Amazon. Focuscamera. FotoErhardt DE. Calumet DE. Fotokoch DE. Park UK. WexUK. I got word that Sony will release the new Sony A1 firmware update at 5am London time. As usual expect a bunch of tiny fixes and improvements…. – P.S.: Join the Sony A1 Facebook...
Cell Phonestechnave.com

13 new devices from Xiaomi spotted on MIUI firmware code

According to sources, there are 13 new Xiaomi devices spotted in the MIUI firmware code. All of the device's actual name hasn't been discovered, but it comes with a codename and some key specs. Based on the image, there are no key specs for these seven codenames (which include evergo,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 12 Release Shock

We already know a great deal about Apple’s iPhone 13 range. Or we thought we did, because new information has just revealed a lot of it is wrong. In a new report, (historically reliable) research firm Trendforce states that Apple’s plans for the iPhone 13 range are less ambitious than many leaks had led us to believe. In fact, some Apple fans may be shocked to learn about some of the missing upgrades they may have already taken for granted when the new iPhones are released.
ScienceSuperHeroHype

Apple Reveals September Release Date in New Foundation Series Trailer

Apple Reveals September Release Date in New Foundation Series Trailer. Apple TV has debuted a new teaser for the upcoming Foundation series. The video announces that the series created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman will hit the streaming service in September. It also features plenty of fresh footage, introducing the world created by author Isaac Asimov. We got a closer look at the Galactic Empire and its peculiar lifestyle, in addition to watching Hari Seldon predicting the pending collapse of the empire thanks to his mathematical skills. The rulers won’t like Seldon’s discovery, and the man of science will have to do whatever it takes to save the future. While many details are still under wrap, it will be interesting to see how Apple will adapt the legendary story created by Asimov, who devoted plenty of space to ideas in his works rather than frantic action.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Sony A1 firmware released. It also fixes the IBIS issue!

Sony released the new 1.10 firmware update you can download here:sony.com/electronics/support/e-mount-body-ilce-1-series/ilce-1/downloads. Our Sony A1 facebook member Dean also reports that the IBIS issue has been fixed:. Benefits and Improvements of the new Firmware update:. Improves overall AF performance and stability. Improves operability when using the Remote Camera Tool app. Note:...
Electronicsfujirumors.com

Fujifilm Releases Major New Firmware for GFX100, GFX100S and X-S10

Just 24 hours after the previous new firmware rollout for several cameras, Fujifilm has also released the long awaited and major firmware updates for the Fujifilm GFX100 and X-S10, as well as a new firmware for the Fujifilm GFX100S. FujiRumors will provide all details and download links down below. Follow...
Electronicsfujirumors.com

Fujifilm Releases New Firmware Updates for X-T4, X-T3, X-E4, X-Pro3, X-T200 and X-A7

Fujifilm has released a couple of new firmware updates. Down below all details and download links. In theory this is just a minor bug fix update, but I remember when I was on holiday last year in South Italy and Fujifilm released a new X-T4 firmware with “minor bug fixes”. Intrigued by that, I tested the new firmware during my holiday, and found out that it fixed the exposure stepping in video, which is all, but just a minor bug fix.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

How to Download and Install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Public Beta

IOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta download is now available for iPhone and iPad users with a compatible device. Here's how you can install it right now. You Can Now Download iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta Absolutely Free thanks to the Official Public Beta from Apple. If you...