Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Android 12 Beta 2.1 is Now Rolling Out with Bug Fixes for Pixel Phones

By Furqan Shahid
wccftech.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has started rolling out the latest Android 12 Beta 2.1 to Pixel devices, and this one is widely considered to have fixed a lot of issues and improved the stability as well. The Android 12 Beta 2.1 addresses many issues, and most of these issues were reported to be coming in between the daily use of the users. So, it really is nice to see Google doing something good and releasing the fix for the Pixel phones.

wccftech.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Pixel 4a#Ota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Your Chromebook will soon be able to control and mirror your Android phone

Google could soon be borrowing a useful feature from Microsoft’s Windows 10 to allow its Chrome OS to better integrate with Android phones. The company is reportedly working on introducing new features to Phone Hub on Chrome OS to give Chromebooks the ability to mirror the contents on the screens of Android phones. This would allow Google to create a more cohesive and unified ecosystem around Chromebooks and Android smartphones.
Cell PhonesCNET

Dealing with iOS 14.6 battery drain? Try this fix now

IOS 14.6 was released in late May, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTag trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support and the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users have been reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Control Your Smart Home from the Android Quick Settings

One of the main reasons why people get into smart home tech is convenience. It’s cool to be able to turn on lights from your phone, but it can be cumbersome, too. Fortunately, Android puts device controls in the Quick Settings panel. Android 11 introduced a new power menu with...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Are there any speed improvements in iOS 14.7 beta 3 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.7 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.7 beta 3 for the iPad and now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements om this new beta. The video below shows iOS 14.7 beta 3 running side by side with the current release of iOS 14.6, the tests are run on two devices, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Wondershare Famisafe 5.0 Rolls Out New Features For Android And Customized Solutions For Schools

The new version aims to satisfy the needs and expectations of customers with TikTok Monitoring, and schools with seamless tools. Digital safety has been a big challenge for parents and schools during the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a reliable parental control software focused on protecting kids online, Wondershare FamiSafe recently has released its new version with TikTok History, Content Manage features for Android devices, and an online customized monitoring solution for schools.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Android version of the Google Assistant app has been installed over 500 million times

If you look up the listing in the Google Play Store for Google Assistant, you'll see a note near the bottom of the page that says, "You do not need this app to use the Google Assistant if you already have the Google Assistant on your device." Since the Assistant is found on just about every Android phone that uses Google Mobile Services, the app really doesn't need to be downloaded by the vast majority of Android users.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google's Widespread Android App Was A Security Risk… Until Recently

According to a new report by Oversecured’s Sergey Toshin, Google’s popular Android app was a security risk, until recently. This app has over 5 billion downloads, and it has been patched following the researcher’s report. Google’s well-known Android was was a serious security risk, but it’s patched up now. The...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

SharePlay now working on iOS 15 beta 2 – here’s a first look

Apple released this afternoon iOS 15 beta 2. Among the new features now available in this version, Apple finally launched its SharePlay function for users to test. Here’s a first look. As previewed during the WWDC21 keynote, SharePlay lets users share their screen, listen to songs together, watch movies, and...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams chat message translation feature now available iOS and Android users

The chat message translation for Microsoft Teams iOS and Android apps was one of the most requested features on the Microsoft Teams UserVoice page. Taking feedback from users, the company started to work on the feature last year, and finally, after more than a year, the company has completed the development and is now rolling out the chat message translation feature to Microsoft Teams iOS and Android apps.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google app is crashing for some Android users — but a fix is on the way

Some users are experiencing crashing issues after installing the latest Google app update. The issue is affecting devices from several Android OEMs. Google recommends a soft reboot to fix the crashing issue on affected devices. According to reports from several Android users on Twitter, the Google app appears to be...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

How to use FaceTime on Android with iOS 15

Apple’s iOS 15 software brings lots of new features to the iPhone, it also brings the ability to use Apple’s FaceTime video calling on Android. When iOS 15 is released owners of Android devices will be able to received FaceTime calls from Apple’s devices, this is done by sharing a link with the Android user.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Samsung June 2021 security update is rolling out now to these Galaxy devices

Samsung began the process of rolling out its June 2021 update to the Galaxy S21 and more before the month of June had even arrived; here’s every device updated so far. It was once the case that Google’s Nexus and Pixel phones were the first devices to update to the latest Android security patches, with OEMs like Samsung trailing far behind. Now, Samsung has turned the tables by generally updating its Galaxy phones on — or in some cases before — the first of each month, versus Pixel phones, which updated on the first Monday of the month. For June 2021, Samsung has already begun rolling out its update as of May 28.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google app for Android crashes after update, here’s a quick fix

The Google app makes it easier for anyone to search. There is the browser version but the specific app offers other interesting features. We’re not sure how many of you use it but for those who do, you may be experiencing some error. There have been reports that the mobile app for Android is repeatedly crashing especially after the last update rollout. If you’re wondering if another update can fix that, you can try these steps first as suggested by our source.