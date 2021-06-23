Android 12 Beta 2.1 is Now Rolling Out with Bug Fixes for Pixel Phones
Google has started rolling out the latest Android 12 Beta 2.1 to Pixel devices, and this one is widely considered to have fixed a lot of issues and improved the stability as well. The Android 12 Beta 2.1 addresses many issues, and most of these issues were reported to be coming in between the daily use of the users. So, it really is nice to see Google doing something good and releasing the fix for the Pixel phones.wccftech.com