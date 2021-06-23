Android 12 Beta 2.1 is Now Rolling Out with Bug Fixes for Pixel Phones

Samsung began the process of rolling out its June 2021 update to the Galaxy S21 and more before the month of June had even arrived; here’s every device updated so far. It was once the case that Google’s Nexus and Pixel phones were the first devices to update to the latest Android security patches, with OEMs like Samsung trailing far behind. Now, Samsung has turned the tables by generally updating its Galaxy phones on — or in some cases before — the first of each month, versus Pixel phones, which updated on the first Monday of the month. For June 2021, Samsung has already begun rolling out its update as of May 28.